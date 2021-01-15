WATCH | Social media in stitches as Malema calls for suspension of 'mjolo' because of Covid-19

EFF leader Julius Malema left South Africans in stitches on Thursday when he called for the suspension of “mjolo” until the Covid-19 storm is over.

The firebrand leader was addressing a media briefing on the government's response to coronavirus pandemic.

SA has been on level 3 lockdown since December 28, with some of the restrictions including the ban of sales of alcohol, shutting down of beaches in all hotspot areas and the closure of 20 land borders until February 15. It turns out, the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) left out one more: mjolo.

“We call upon South Africans not to allow any visitor. No boyfriend, no girlfriend because you don't know where your boyfriend has been, you don't know where your girlfriend has been.

“Only us the married ones we're safe because we know about each other's whereabouts. The rest, stay at home. No mjolo. Mjolo is suspended until after corona because we don't know where you have been,” Malema said.