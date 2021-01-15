Ramaphosa makes four senior appointments at NPA — three of them women

President Cyril Ramaphosa has moved to bolster the top leadership of the National Prosecuting Authority with the appointment of four senior advocates on Thursday.

Among the appointments is that of advocate Anton du Plessis as deputy national director of public prosecutions, responsible for strategy, operations and compliance.

Du Plessis now leads the UN's work on the legal and criminal justice elements of the Security Council’s response to terrorism. He is the legal and criminal justice co-ordinator of the council’s counter-terrorism executive directorate in New York.

Du Plessis is a former prosecutor and senior state advocate who lead the National Prosecuting Authority’s development and rollout of specialised sexual offences courts and Thuthuzela Care Centres.

“He is a globally recognised criminal justice, serious crime and rule of law expert, with more than 20 years of management and operational experience in the field,” said Tyrone Seale, acting spokesperson to the president.