DA wants Lindiwe Zulu to appear before parliament over 'inhumane' disability grant 'crisis'

The DA wants social development minister Lindiwe Zulu held accountable in parliament for the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants debacle which has seen scores of beneficiaries endure long lines to renew their applications at Sassa offices.

The agency suspended over 200,000 temporary disability grants after it issued the last official payments on December 31.

The grant benefits South Africans who cannot work due to injury or illness. Beneficiaries are required to produce medical reports which confirm the impact of the disability or illness, to continue grant payments. This prerequisite was suspended early last year due to the hard lockdown.

On Wednesday, the DA said that it had written to Mondli Gungubele, chairperson of the portfolio committee of social development to request Zulu's appearance before parliament.

It said the department should have either recruited more doctors to its system to help beneficiaries with their reassessments and reapplications or extend payments beyond December.