Zondo furious at own goal by state capture inquiry legal team in Anoj Singh summons

Eskom workstream evidence leader advocate Pule Seleka struggled to explain the wording in the summons.

“I have looked at this summons, it says he (Singh) is directed to appear before the commission today for the purpose of giving evidence before the commission and 'being questioned on the affidavit that you have submitted to the commission and the issues arising or relating thereto'," said Zondo, browsing through the summons.

“Now, what affidavit was the legal team talking about there?”

Seleka attempted to respond: “Chair, that is a very important question. But I want to read from the letter that we addressed to him because ...”

This was before Zondo interjected — insisting “let us talk about the summons first because I am asking what affidavit was the legal team talking about?”

Seleka said: “At that stage chairperson, he had not filed the affidavit but it was expected from him the day after summons was served.”

Zondo was having none of it: “So the summons was talking about a non-existent affidavit?”, to which Seleka admitted that “it was talking about an affidavit that had not been given”.

Zondo pressed hard: “Does that not make the summons defective?”

Seleka replied: “I believe there was an undertaking that the affidavit would be given on December 18 and the summons was served on December 17.”

“How does that help if at the time the summons was issued it said he (Singh) must come and testify about a non-existent affidavit?” Zondo asked.