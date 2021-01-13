Staunch Zandile Gumede supporter gunned down outside his home

One of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s campaign co-ordinators was shot in Durban on Tuesday night and died in the early hours of Wednesday in a Durban hospital.

Sduduzo Magwaza, a staunch supporter of Gumede and long-time Jacob Zuma loyalist, is understood to have succumbed to his gunshot wounds.

While details are sketchy and police are yet to comment, those close to Magwaza told TimesLIVE he was shot by unknown men who attacked him at his home in Cornubia.

He had apparently just arrived home from a meeting.