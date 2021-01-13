Mafaya made no attempt to reconvene disrupted council meeting — acting city boss

Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya made no attempt to reconvene the chaotic December 4 council meeting after she was forced out the council chamber by four men believed to be bodyguards.



This is according to an affidavit submitted by the Bay’s acting city manager, Mandla George, in response to co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha's application to the Port Elizabeth High Court to have DA councillor Nqaba Bhanga’s election as mayor declared unlawful...

