Politics

Mafaya made no attempt to reconvene disrupted council meeting — acting city boss

PREMIUM
Nomazima Nkosi Senior council reporter 13 January 2021

Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya made no attempt to reconvene the chaotic December 4 council meeting after she was forced out the council chamber by four men believed to be bodyguards.

This is according to an affidavit submitted by the Bay’s acting city manager, Mandla George, in response to co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha's application to the Port Elizabeth High Court to have DA councillor Nqaba Bhanga’s election as mayor declared unlawful...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on developments in COVID-19 response
EFF vs Bheki Cele: What you need to know about the criminal charges

Most Read

X