Councillor accused of attempted murder asked to step aside
ANC wants caretaker member to act for Lunga Nombexeza in Ward 50
The ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay has recommended that troubled councillor Lunga Nombexeza, who faces an attempted murder charge, step aside until his legal woes are over...
