Councillor accused of attempted murder asked to step aside

ANC wants caretaker member to act for Lunga Nombexeza in Ward 50

By Mkhululi Ndamase - 12 January 2021

 

The ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay has recommended that troubled councillor Lunga Nombexeza, who faces an attempted murder charge, step aside until his legal woes are over...

