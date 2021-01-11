WATCH | President Cyril Ramaphosa's Covid-19 update

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Monday, as Covid-19 infections surge in the country.

Earlier, an insider in the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) told Sunday Times Daily BusinessLIVE that the president would not move the country into a harder lockdown level 4, as previously rumoured.

He said lockdown level 3 will be extended until February 15 and the curfew will be amended to between 9pm and 5am, from 9pm to 6am.

The insider said some borders will be closed.