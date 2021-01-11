REVEALED: President Ramaphosa's angry letter to the ANC integrity commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa did not take kindly to criticism from the ANC integrity commission (IC) about his failure to co-operate with the veterans, contrary to what he told reporters at the weekend.

It has emerged that Ramaphosa wrote a scathing letter to the commission in which he objected to its leaked report about his alleged conduct.

In a letter dated December 22 that TimesLIVE has seen, Ramaphosa bemoaned that the commission’s report portrays him as a “delinquent” who repeatedly refused to appear for almost two years.

He also said he wants the commission to reconsider its widely circulated report.