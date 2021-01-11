Politics

Only the best must be deployed, Mabuyane says

Capable, ethical state vital to lead SA’s economic recovery

PREMIUM
By Herald Reporter - 11 January 2021

Only the best ANC members should be deployed to state institutions, Eastern Cape party boss Oscar Mabuyane said on Monday.

Delivering his opening address at an ANC provincial executive committee meeting, Mabuyane stressed the importance of an “all hands on deck” approach if SA was to get the stagnant economy moving at a desirable rate...

