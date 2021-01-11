Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA on Monday night

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation at 8 on Monday night, the presidency confirmed in a statement.

according to an insider in the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and a hint from Gauteng premier David Makhura.

Earlier, an insider in the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) told Sunday Times Daily BusinessLIVE that the president would not move the country into a harder lockdown level 4, as previously rumoured. He said lockdown level 3 will be extended until February 15 and the curfew will be amended to between 9pm and 5am, from 9pm to 6am.

The insider said some borders will be closed.

“The address follows meetings in recent days of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Co-ordinating Council (PCC) and cabinet,” the statement read.

Ramaphosa also held a virtual meeting with interfaith leaders on Sunday to discuss the government’s response.

For four consecutive days last week, the country recorded more than 20,000 new daily coronavirus infections — and more than 17,000 on Sunday.

This means between Wednesday and Sunday last week, there were close to 100,000 new Covid-19 cases.