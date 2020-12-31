Politics

'You will get your apology in heaven': Julius Malema unfazed by 'Christmas party' backlash

Cebelihle Bhengu Reporter 31 December 2020
EFF leader Julius Malema has responded to calls for him to apologies for allegedly not following Covid-19 safety and health guidelines at a Christmas party last weekend.
EFF leader Julius Malema has responded to calls for him to apologies for allegedly not following Covid-19 safety and health guidelines at a Christmas party last weekend.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki

I don't care if you are my reliable supporter, you will get an apology in heaven.”

This was the response from Julius Malema to calls for him to apologise for allegedly disregarding Covid-19 regulations during a Christmas gathering.

Videos of the EFF leader partying up a storm are making rounds on Twitter, drawing huge backlash. Many pointed out that Malema had spoken out against social gatherings several times, as the Covid-19 virus continues to ravage SA.

Some of the videos were apparently posted by Malema on Instagram, but have since been deleted. The one that remains was uploaded over the Christmas weekend. The video shows people, some without masks, and children dancing and touching each other. Though the gathering was outside, little social distancing was observed. 

Malema appears in the video.

Another viral video of Malema dancing among a crowd of people with a glass in his hand caught the attention of social media users. 

As the clips spread, a follower confronted Malema on Twitter, saying: "You busy partying there in Limpopo while criticising the government. I'm your reliable supporter but so ashamed to [have] seen the video making rounds here. You must come publicly and apologise. Failure to [do] that you'll be regarded as part of the problem.”

Malema hit back.

The EFF issued a short statement on Wednesday, saying the event was attended by immediate family, held “outdoors and in well-ventilated spaces”.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

Most Read

X