'How many more lockdowns?' - DA's Dean Macpherson questions SA's vaccine plans

According to a Sunday Times report citing a government insider, Ramaphosa will recall cabinet ministers from their holidays to hold an urgent meeting on Tuesday to address the rise in infections which has left private and public hospitals running out of intensive care beds and oxygen in the four major provinces.

While it is not yet clear what restrictions will be modified at the meeting, the insider said measures may include lowering the limits on the number of people allowed at gatherings, restrictions on movement, closing of borders and restrictions on the trade of alcohol.