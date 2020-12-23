ANC integrity commission not impressed with 'elusive' Ramaphosa

“The use of such allegedly huge sums of money for individual leadership campaigns was a departure from the internal democratic procedures of the organisation and was having a negative impact on the organisation.

“It was therefore a great disappointment to the IC when the president explained to the chairperson of the commission that since this was a legal matter, he did not feel it was right to discuss the CR17 campaign funds until the legal matter was finalised.”

Mashamba revealed that the commission pursued the matter and made several requests, verbally and in writing, to meet Ramaphosa over an 18-month period.

“It did not sit well with the IC that the president especially, but also the [top six] officials, continually referred publicly to the importance of the IC and the work being done, but in reality there was little to no interaction.”

According to the report, Ramaphosa finally engaged with the commission via a video conference on November 19, at the IC's request, and with the main purpose of soliciting and exchanging views on funding for campaigns for individuals seeking to hold office in the ANC.

The meeting wanted to focus on the principle of the use of money in individual leadership campaigns within the organisation going forward, said Mashamba.

“However, with regard to the buying of votes subsequent to the 2017 conference, the IC strongly recommends that if any comrade has irrefutable evidence of this, it must be brought to the notice of the disciplinary committee as a matter of urgency,” he said.

Mashamba said the issue of the use of money in buying votes, especially in relation to leadership positions, kept arising in the media and public arena.

“It is obvious to the commission that this issue is becoming increasingly divisive and is being used as an instrument to further factional divisions at all levels of the organisation. This is damaging the reputation of the organisation,” he wrote.

According to Mashamba, Ramaphosa accepted the commission's approach and offered to send a 69-page presentation he had prepared, which he had not done.