ANC cancels January 8 birthday bash

The ANC has cancelled its planned 109th birthday bash, which was due to be held in Limpopo in January.

This comes after the party’s top six officials received a briefing from health minister Zweli Mkhize on the Covid-19 second wave of infections.

The ANC last week controversially decided to go ahead with its January 8 celebrations, despite surging Covid-19 cases in SA.

The party’s deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte on Monday wrote to the national executive committee (NEC) members informing them of the decision to cancel the annual rally.

The party was to host its supporters in various celebrations with the main event in Limpopo, where President Cyril Ramaphosa was due to deliver the January 8 statement.