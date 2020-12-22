Ace Magashule failed to ensure accountability in Vrede project, finds public protector

There was definite political interference in the Vrede dairy farm project, public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Monday.

And, she said, her office had referred its latest report into the controversial Free State farming project to the National Prosecuting Authority's investigative directorate as part of the evidence in the ongoing investigation.

The report fingers, among others, former Free State premier Ace Magashule, former human settlements MEC Mosebenzi Zwane, former human settlements director-general Elizabeth Rockman, social development MEC Mamiki Qabathe and former agriculture department head Peter Thabethe.

Mkhwebane was speaking on Monday as her office released its quarterly investigation reports.

In the Vrede case, the public protector was tasked with investigating whether there was any political interference in the project, which was aimed at assisting emerging farmers. If there was, she was then tasked with probing whether this amounted to maladministration and improper conduct in terms of section 6(4) of the Public Protector Act.