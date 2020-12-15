'Knockout blow' or just hot air? Mzansi reacts to recommendation that Ace Magashule step aside

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule dominated the TLs on Tuesday after the party's integrity commission (IC) recommended he step aside with immediate effect.

In a report dated December 14, seen by TimesLIVE, commission chair George Mashamba said the IC believes Magashule should step aside until his corruption case has been finalised.

Magashule faces 21 corruption-related charges linked to a R230m asbestos eradication tender awarded during his time as Free State premier.

Mashamba said Magashule had indicated during their meeting that he would not resist any sanctions.

“In his interaction with the IC, the secretary-general indicated he will never resist the decision of the NEC, even if he might not agree with it,” Mashamba wrote.