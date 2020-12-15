'Knockout blow' or just hot air? Mzansi reacts to recommendation that Ace Magashule step aside
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule dominated the TLs on Tuesday after the party's integrity commission (IC) recommended he step aside with immediate effect.
In a report dated December 14, seen by TimesLIVE, commission chair George Mashamba said the IC believes Magashule should step aside until his corruption case has been finalised.
Magashule faces 21 corruption-related charges linked to a R230m asbestos eradication tender awarded during his time as Free State premier.
Mashamba said Magashule had indicated during their meeting that he would not resist any sanctions.
“In his interaction with the IC, the secretary-general indicated he will never resist the decision of the NEC, even if he might not agree with it,” Mashamba wrote.
“However, in the unlikely event of resistance to this, the NEC should consider suspension pending the finalisation of the criminal case against him in terms of rule 25.70 of the ANC constitution”.
He said the resolutions of the party's conference must be applied “without fear or favour”.
Magashule's name quickly topped the Twitter trends list as users weighed in on the decision.
Some welcomed it, saying it was “in line with the principle of the founders of the ANC”, while others said the decision had “elevated” Magashule and he would be “our next president”.
They are elevating him. Ace Magashule is our next President. pic.twitter.com/c8JdxM1V9D— iSilo uKwazikwakhe (@PitsomanSA) December 15, 2020
Knock out blow for Ace Magashule he must go, we congratulate ANC IC ,their judgement is in line with the principle of the Founders of the ANC leaders. pic.twitter.com/ueronPMyAG— Enoch Mthembu (@EnochMthembu) December 15, 2020
Ace Magashule has too much power inside @myanc, I think sht is about to hit the fan. pic.twitter.com/gHryQV3NAc— Maupanaga (@Kwena_phoka) December 15, 2020
Ace Magashule, he thought he is untouchable. Good Decision by ANC integrity commission. pic.twitter.com/npWDRXmmBi— lawrence chauke (@lawrencechauk18) December 15, 2020
ANC trying to act like they working... nothing is gonna happen to Ace Magashule pic.twitter.com/Jbx9q8mgPx— Nkosana (@realsanzaman99) December 15, 2020
Finally Ace magashule he's gone bravo to ANC pic.twitter.com/o67oaTw3TS— OSCAR LANGA (@OSCARLANGA11) December 15, 2020
Ace Magashule will be elected President of the ANC in 2021. Take Notes. pic.twitter.com/ZvIhcFq4F7— Sankara (@BozzbelGrandson) December 15, 2020
