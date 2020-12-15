JUST IN | Covid-19 claims the life of senior Bay ANC councillor
Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Mike Kwenaite has died, the party confirmed on Tuesday.
Kwenaite, who was sworn in as a councillor in January after former deputy mayor Bicks Ndoni died, succumbed to Covid-19 complications.
His death was confirmed by ANC regional task team co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula on Tuesday.
Kwenaite, from Uitenhage, has a long history in the Bay council, having served on the mayoral committee member for a number of years.
This is a developing story
