I'm not participating, Jacob Zuma tells Constitutional Court in battle with state capture inquiry

Former president Jacob Zuma said on Monday he would not be participating in the state capture inquiry’s urgent Constitutional Court case compelling him to abide by summons to appear before the commission next year.

Monday was the highest court’s deadline for Zuma to file an answering affidavit to the commission's application. Instead, his attorney Eric Mabuza filed a terse letter, comprising a single sentence.

“We are instructed by our client, President JG Zuma, that he will not be participating in these proceedings at all,” the letter said.