EFF MPs who tried to stop Gordhan's speech are 'guilty of contempt of parliament', committee hears

Sixteen EFF MPs who tried to stop public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan from delivering a speech in parliament last year are guilty of contempt of parliament.

This is according to Ncumisa Mayosi, the advocate of the Cape Bar appointed by parliament to lead evidence in the hearing of the powers and privileges committee, which has been investigating the July 2019 incident. The MPs rushed the podium in an attempt to prevent Gordhan from speaking.

Mayosi found the affected MPs have also contravened the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act, which sets out certain powers and privileges of MPs and regulates certain incidents relating to the functioning of parliament and provincial legislatures.

The 16 MPs are facing contempt of parliament charges for their role in the disruption, which saw Gordhan escorted away from the podium. The EFF MPs accused Gordhan of being “a constitutional delinquent” after adverse findings against him by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane regarding his role in the establishment of the so-called Sars “rogue unit”.

None of them attended their three-day disciplinary hearing in parliament last month.