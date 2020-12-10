'Remove your nose from ANC matters,' Jackson Mthembu tells John Steenhuisen

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu has slammed DA leader John Steenhuisen's comments on the ANC integrity commission, telling him to “remove his nose from ANC matters”.

This week, Steenhuisen made several remarks about the ANC's integrity commission and its ability to eradicate corruption within the ruling party.

Steenhuisen's remarks came after ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement at the party's national executive committee (NEC) meeting that corruption-accused ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule would appear before the commission later this week.

Magashule is expected to explain himself after he was charged with 21 corruption-related counts linked to a R230m asbestos-eradication tender awarded during his time as Free State premier.

Steenhuisen said the move was not “good enough” and a “slap on the wrist” for Magashule.