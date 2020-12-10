McKinsey to repay R650m in fees for work done on SAA, Transnet contracts

Management consulting firm McKinsey and Co said on Wednesday it would repay all the fees paid to it — estimated to be about R650m — for work done as part of Transnet and SAA contracts.

The state capture commission of inquiry made the announcement on Wednesday.

This undertaking comes after discussions initiated by the commission, which had investigated these contracts.

The amount covered by McKinsey’s undertaking has not yet been fixed with Transnet and SAA, but is likely to be about R650m, the statement said.

Last year the commission heard how former Transnet CFO and Gupta ally Anoj Singh irregularly appointed Regiments as transaction advisers in the scandal-riddled deal for 1,064 locomotives. Regiments was paid R305m for its role in structuring the deal, which was worth R32bn.