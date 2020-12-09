WATCH | Ngubane tells state capture inquiry about Eskom's 'rubbish' coal, 'dodgy' Gupta mine purchase
Former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane shared Gupta-linked evidence at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday, including how an Eskom board member may have helped the Guptas acquire the Optimum Coal Mine.
The company was facing possible liquidation and was in business rescue when it made a deal with Eskom regarding the supply of coal for year, for which Eskom would pre-pay R1.68bn.
Former Eskom head of legal and compliance Suzanne Daniels told the inquiry that in hindsight, she would have asked more questions regarding a 2015 board decision to prepay Optimum Coal R1.68bn, which included questioning links to the Gupta family.
Ngubane admitted external influences played a part in Eskom's governance and internal decision-making.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.