Solving apartheid-era crimes & call for unity: 5 key takes from Ramaphosa's ANC NEC address

ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed the party's efforts to tackle outstanding apartheid-era crimes.

Ramaphosa, who was delivered his closing address on Tuesday at the ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting, said many South Africans still had a great deal of trust and confidence in the ANC to do what is right.

Here are five key takes from his address.

Urgent attention to apartheid-era crimes

Ramaphosa said apartheid-era investigations, prosecutions and reparations needed urgent attention.

“We need to give closure and justice to families of victims of apartheid-era crimes. This has been an extremely difficult year for our country and for the South African people. As we prepare for a new year, there are many challenges that lie ahead.”