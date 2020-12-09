Ramaphosa confirms ANC NEC's support for Zondo commission

The ANC's national executive committee (NEC) has called on party members to refrain from attacking deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector.



ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said the party's national executive confirmed its appreciation of the work of the commission, which he said was working under very difficult circumstances...

