Kouga municipality blamed for electrocution of boy, 4
If shacks had legal electricity his death could have been avoided, UDM says
The UDM in Jeffreys Bay has laid the blame at the Kouga municipality’s door after a four-year-old boy was electrocuted by illegal electricity connections, saying had the electrification of shacks been completed, he would still be alive.
The incident happened in Oceanview two weeks ago...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.