Kouga municipality blamed for electrocution of boy, 4

If shacks had legal electricity his death could have been avoided, UDM says

The UDM in Jeffreys Bay has laid the blame at the Kouga municipality’s door after a four-year-old boy was electrocuted by illegal electricity connections, saying had the electrification of shacks been completed, he would still be alive.



The incident happened in Oceanview two weeks ago...

