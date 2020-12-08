The ANC 'increasingly appearing like a party at war with itself': Ramaphosa

The ANC is “increasingly appearing like a party at war with itself”.

This was the frank message ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered to the meeting of the party's highest decision-making body between conferences, the national executive committee, taking place virtually.

Ramaphosa was presenting his political overview to set the tone of discussions for the NEC meeting that started on Sunday and was due to end on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa told the meeting that the ANC has thus far failed to meet one of the targets it had set for itself at the beginning of 2020, which was to “build a movement united in action”.

The divisions within the governing party were now “pronounced most at leadership level”.

“The period after the 54th national conference was characterised by greater cohesion and unity of purpose within the organisation, but now divisions are becoming more apparent and factions are emerging once again.

“These divisions are manifesting themselves not just in our structures, but in public demonstrations of dissent and discord. In recent times, we have witnessed statements and actions that are alien to the practices, culture and values of our movement.

“We increasingly appear like an organisation at war with itself. We need to ask ourselves whether we are still committed to the mandate we were given by the conference “to unite and renew the movement,” said Ramaphosa.