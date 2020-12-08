Stage set for Parks Tau's return to Gauteng as ANC MPL makes way

ANC MPL Dumisani Dakile has resigned from the Gauteng legislature to make way for the province's incoming economic development MEC, Parks Tau.

The ANC in that province welcomed Dakile's resignation on Monday, and announced that it has concluded its internal organisational processes.

Dakile, a former Cosatu secretary in Gauteng, was the chairperson of the public transport and roads infrastructure portfolio committee in the legislature.

“ANC Gauteng will be concluding the process of filling the vacancy in the legislature soon and we wish all redeployed comrades the best,” said the party in a statement.

Gauteng premier David Makhura reshuffled his cabinet last week, appointing Tau, who has been serving as deputy minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs since May 2019.