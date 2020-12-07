Politics

Nelson Mandela Bay ward boundary changes flawed, DA, PA claim

Redrawing of voter areas could alter balance of power in metro

By Michael Kimberley - 07 December 2020

With Nelson Mandela Bay expected to be highly contested in the 2021 municipal polls, political parties will be out to woo voters in a bid to occupy City Hall.

Boundary changes could see wards switch hands politically and shifts the power dynamics...

