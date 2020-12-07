Nelson Mandela Bay ward boundary changes flawed, DA, PA claim

Redrawing of voter areas could alter balance of power in metro

With Nelson Mandela Bay expected to be highly contested in the 2021 municipal polls, political parties will be out to woo voters in a bid to occupy City Hall.



Boundary changes could see wards switch hands politically and shifts the power dynamics...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.