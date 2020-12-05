New mayor vows to heal battered Nelson Mandela Bay

DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga reaches out to citizens, pledges to clean up the city and restore law and order

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga hit the ground running on Saturday vowing to root out corruption and reinstore pride in a city that, he said, had been battered and bruised by compromised officials.



Sporting a smart pair of running shoes, Bhanga, who is leader of the DA in the Eastern Cape, said Covid-19, the drought, the filthy state of the metro, service delivery and the need to separate administration and politics were all on his priority list...

