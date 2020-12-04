Legal opinions differ over asking ANC members to 'step aside'

The advice from Tshivhase is that ANC branches must be consulted before any decision to remove, suspend or ask any member to step aside is taken.

According to Phosa Loots Inc, there is no instance in the ANC where a body or an office bearer is empowered to take a decision to suspend anyone — with the only exception being that the party has general power to “temporarily suspend” a member’s membership as it is not clearly defined and seems to give NEC powers to suspend a member from all party activities.

They do, however, caution that this will not stand up in court should it be challenged.

The law firm also suggests that the rules in the ANC constitution guiding what action should be taken against members and by whom are in “stark contradiction” to the resolution on temporary suspension.

“The majority of the statements and resolutions referred and alluded to relating to stepping aside and summary suspension are generally decontextualised from a disciplinary process and appear to be used in a stand-alone context as a means and end to itself. This is obviously not in compliance with the provisions of the ANC constitution,” the law firm advised.

It concluded that “the suspension of any member would be unlawful if the suspension is not an intrinsic part of a disciplinary process under the ANC constitution in clause 25 and the Annexes, and in full compliance therewith”.

“None of the resolutions, statements and policy postures have the legal effect of creating a sui generis standalone process for suspending a member under the circumstances now being experienced,” it said.

Tshivhase says the constitution seems to give the NEC, the national working committee (NWC) and the provincial working committee (PWC) power to take such a decision — but cautions that whatever decision that structure takes, it will most likely set it “on a collision course with 90% of delegates from branches”.

“Moreover, if any of the structures requires removal of any of its elected leaders the views of the individual members who elected the leadership of their choice cannot be easily disregarded as this is not a master and servant relationship, or employer and employee relationship,” Tshivhase says.

Tshivhase said stepping aside was a voluntary act and that an elected cannot be forced to resign or step aside and that though “the are resolutions taken that a leader should voluntary step down no legal obligation can be imposed to such leader to step aside”.

TimesLIVE