JUST IN | DA's Nqaba Bhanga elected Nelson Mandela Bay mayor

DA councillor Nqaba Bhanga was voted in late on Friday as Nelson Mandela Bay's new mayor though it is unclear if it passes legal muster.

This was after a lengthy council meeting filled with insults, drama and an alleged kidnapping.

Acting city boss, Mandla George who was called in to preside, abandoned the sitting, saying his family's safety was at risk as they had received threats while he was soliciting legal opinion.

After Speaker Buyelwa Mafaya was manhandled out of the council chambers, PA councillor Marlon Daniels was nominated by the parties to take her seat.

Before leaving, George said: “I’m not going to be a sacrificial lamb. My family comes first. Therefore, I am not going to discharge this responsibility. I therefore decline to preside over this meeting.”

An angry Daniels said he understood why George had declined to preside over the election of the mayor.

Daniels then presided over the election of Bhanga after George had left.

After being elected by DA, PA, ACDP and COPE, UF and AIC councillors who had stayed behind, Bhanga condemned the ANC, accusing the party of being prepared to “kill” just to hang onto power.

“Today this must be the end of tyranny. I fear for the lives of many councillors who are here today. Starting from tomorrow we will start the business of the city. We will start by serving the people."

While sitting in the speaker's chair, Daniels said the ANC had ripped out some of the IT infrastructure from the other meeting rooms. The hybrid meeting was held in various locations due to Covid-19

Daniels then postponed the meeting to Wednesday to finalise the agenda.

HeraldLIVE