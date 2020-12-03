Objections as Patel appoints acting chair of Lotteries Commission

Cuthbert said had Brown spoken out about wrongdoing in the lotteries, her appointment would have been a different story. Brown, an employee of the department of trade & industry is Patel's representative in the NLC board.

Cuthbert accused the ANC of leaving the recruitment to the last minute.

Another DA MP, Dean Macpherson, urged the parliamentary committee to express its extreme disappointment in the way in which Patel exercised his right to appoint an acting chair for the NLC.

He said Brown had serious question marks hanging over her head, had been complicit in the destruction of the NLC and had shown no ability to speak out in the face of wrongdoing.

“That's something that should concern the committee extremely, that the minister has not sought in any shape or form to try to remedy the decline and rot at the NLC and, in fact, what he has done is take a lot of infected dirt and rubbed it in the wound of the NLC to try to quicken its demise by this appointment,” said Macpherson.

“It is the poorest of the poor that some of us here claim to represent who will be the hardest hit,” he said.

He made an impassioned plea to MPs to forego a few days of their break to make sure they recruit a new chair before the end of the year.

“Option one is to fold our arms and go on holiday and fill our beach towels while sipping pina coladas while the sun sets, or we can roll up our sleeves, get on a plane to Cape Town and start the process of shortlisting candidates,” he said.