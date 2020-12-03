George sheds top officials after forensic investigators point finger

Two senior officials at George municipality in the Western Cape have quit after a forensic investigation into allegations of maladministration, fraud and corruption recommended disciplinary action against them.

Mayor Leon van Wyk said on Wednesday that municipal manager Trevor Botha and community services director Walter Hendricks were leaving with immediate effect.

Van Wyk said Botha and Hendricks had "requested the termination" of their contracts. The council had agreed to give Botha 10 months' severance pay and Hendricks five months.

Both men face criminal charges for their involvement in alleged corruption related to former mayor Melvin Naik's War-on-Waste project.

The mayor said severance packages had been agreed "to enable the municipality to take measures to improve service delivery levels to all our communities".