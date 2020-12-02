Tito Mboweni pleads with SA to take Covid-19 seriously after increase in cases

The Eastern Cape and Western Cape are in the spotlight following a resurgence in infection and hospitalisation rates in recent weeks.

Mkhize warned that with the resurgence, the numbers of Covid-19 cases were higher than during the surge in July and August.

On Twitter, Mboweni urged people to look after each other as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“Let us take this Covid-19 issue seriously,” said Mboweni.

“We can look after each other by obeying these things: social distancing, wearing masks, sanitising and washing our hands regularly with water and soap. No hand shakes. Care for yourself and others. Asseblief tog. Amandla Kea Rona.”