EC premier Oscar Mabuyane lauds his office for job well done
If you have not yet had Covid-19, make sure it stays that way.
This remark was made by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane on Wednesday, while tabling the office of the premier’s 2018/2019 annual report in Bhisho.
“As a Covid-19 survivor myself, I wish to tell our people that it is not a pleasant experience to go through,” he said.
“Those who have been lucky not to get infected with it must keep it that way and do everything in their power to stay Covid-19 free.”
Mabuyane tested positive for Covid-19 in November.
The office of the premier was given a R973m budget for the 2018/2019 financial year, with Mabuyane saying the money had been used prudently to achieve specific priorities.
These included:
- Supporting education and health departments;
- Building the provincial economy to create jobs;
- Affirmation of vulnerable groups;
- Building a capable state machinery;
- Promoting good governance; and
- Strengthening international co-operation.
“Through our support to the department of education, the class of 2019 set a new record of the provincial grade 12 results at a 76.5% pass rate.
“Their results were not only impressive quantitatively, they were also qualitatively phenomenal.”
He said his office had assisted with the appointment of nurses and support staff at the 26 highly litigated health facilities.
“On the economic front, our two flagship special economic zones [at Coega and East London] defied odds in an economic climate that was not favourable for new investments.
“Construction work on projects has yielded massive jobs for our people in both zones.”
He said small towns had been revitalised to make them attractive to investors.
“By doing this, we are changing the apartheid spatial patterns of planning which ensured that development was concentrated only in the two metros of our province.”
He said the festive season would be different as the province continued to deal with Covid-19.
“As we travel to various destinations to spend time with our families and relatives, we urge our people to wear masks every day, wash hands regularly, social distance every day and stay at home as often as possible.
“These are non-negotiables that all of us must embrace.
“We do not have the vaccine for the virus but these four protocols have proven to be highly effective in stopping its spread.”
