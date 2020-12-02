EC premier Oscar Mabuyane lauds his office for job well done

If you have not yet had Covid-19, make sure it stays that way.

This remark was made by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane on Wednesday, while tabling the office of the premier’s 2018/2019 annual report in Bhisho.

“As a Covid-19 survivor myself, I wish to tell our people that it is not a pleasant experience to go through,” he said.

“Those who have been lucky not to get infected with it must keep it that way and do everything in their power to stay Covid-19 free.”

Mabuyane tested positive for Covid-19 in November.

The office of the premier was given a R973m budget for the 2018/2019 financial year, with Mabuyane saying the money had been used prudently to achieve specific priorities.

These included:

Supporting education and health departments;

Building the provincial economy to create jobs;

Affirmation of vulnerable groups;

Building a capable state machinery;

Promoting good governance; and

Strengthening international co-operation.

“Through our support to the department of education, the class of 2019 set a new record of the provincial grade 12 results at a 76.5% pass rate.

“Their results were not only impressive quantitatively, they were also qualitatively phenomenal.”