Government-union showdown over salary increases headed for more talks — report

The government has asked unions to postpone the long-awaited court case on wage increases for public sector workers until after February 1, saying it wants to work towards a settlement.

This is according to Business Day.

The court case is set to be heard by the Labour Appeal Court on Wednesday.

The unions, including the Public Servants Association, are asking the court to enforce the final year of a multi-term wage agreement they entered into with the government.

This comes as organised business recently released a report benchmarking SA’s bloated public sector wage bill against international norms.