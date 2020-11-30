'You can’t be complaining like the rest of us': Ndlozi slams Mboweni over Limpopo centre lament

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has criticised Tito Mboweni's lament on the sad state of a once thriving centre in Limpopo, with the EFF MP saying it was the ANC's responsibility to look after the “sad state of affairs across the country”.

The finance minister shared pictures of the Shilubana Swiss Mission centre on social media at the weekend, commenting on its current state of disrepair. Mboweni said the centre was “a sad story of affairs”.

“This used to be the thriving Shilubana Swiss Mission centre near Tzaneen. There was a hospital, a school, a Cathedral and a beautiful residential space. What a sad story of affairs now,” he said.

Mboweni received backlash from many over the post, including Ndlozi.

Ndlozi said the ANC should take responsibility for the state of the centre.

“You are government, you have been government as ANC for 26 years. You can’t be complaining like all of us. It is irresponsible of you to not take responsibility for you and your party’s position in the sad state of affairs across the country. Be honest,” said Ndlozi.