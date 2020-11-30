Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry to hear cross-examination of minister by former Sars boss

By TimesLIVE - 30 November 2020

The state capture inquiry will on Monday hear the cross-examination of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan by former SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane.


On Friday, the inquiry heard testimony from Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo about his company Molelwane’s dealings with Regiments Fund Managers, which had a contract with the City of Johannesburg.

Makhubo's testimony covered a period when he was a member of the city's mayoral committee responsible for finance.

