WATCH LIVE | Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo testifies at state capture inquiry
Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo will give evidence at the state capture inquiry on Friday.
He was implicated in testimony this week in relation to questionable payments made by an IT company.
On Wednesday, ENS Forensics’ Steven Powell claimed Makhubo used his “influence” to source donations for the ANC from tech company EOH in exchange for channeling city tenders to the tech giant.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.