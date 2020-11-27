Bhisho to tackle soaring wage bill by freezing jobs

In an attempt to contain the Eastern Cape public sector wage bill, which accounts for more than 60% of the provincial budget, finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko has announced a jobs freeze.



The freeze on the filling of vacancies includes posts where candidates have already been interviewed, while departments will have to motivate why funded critical posts have to be filled...

