Ramaphosa holds dialogue on gender-based violence and femicide

President Cyril Ramaphosa will hold an interactive session with civil society formations to mark the 16 days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign.

The virtual interactive session will comprise the inter-ministerial committee on gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide, representatives from the men’s sector, survivors of gender-based violence, leaders of faith communities and civil society organisations.

The dialogue will touch on issues raised by communities, discuss objectives of the campaign, and deliberate on the National Strategic Plan on GBV.