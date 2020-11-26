DA pushes for Mafaya to be held in contempt of court

The DA in Nelson Mandela Bay wants council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya to be held in contempt of court for adjourning a special council meeting without a mayor being elected on Tuesday.



The opposition party, which announced its intention to drag Mafaya to court on Tuesday, submitted an urgent application at the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday...

