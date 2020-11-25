Delaying tactics thwart election of new Bay mayor

Bay council meeting postponed to December 4 after four-hour threshold exceeded due to filibustering

PREMIUM

Nelson Mandela Bay councillors had one job to do on Tuesday — elect a new mayor.



However, for more than five hours, they stalled and used delaying tactics before the meeting was abruptly adjourned without discussing the only item on the agenda — which the ACDP said would have taken five minutes...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.