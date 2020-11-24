Solly Malatsi steps down as DA spokesperson

Solly Malatsi is no longer DA national spokesperson.

Malatsi's departure follows the election of the party's new leadership at its federal congress earlier this month.

Party insiders have suggested that another DA MP, Siviwe Gwarube, the party's shadow minister of health, will replace Malatsi as spokesperson. Gwarube was not available for comment.

“I'm no longer the spokesperson of the party. The party will make an announcement on this,” Malatsi said on Tuesday.

“The term of the spokesperson is always linked to the term of congress and the leader of the party in consultation with federal executive (FedEx) makes the appointment.”

He said he was grateful to former DA leader Mmusi Maimane for appointing him as spokesperson and to current federal leader John Steenhuisen who allowed him to continue speaking for the DA during his stint as interim leader over the past year.

“It is important that the new leadership makes the new appointments in order to refresh the leadership and refresh the team,” said Malatsi.

Malatsi, 34, has been DA spokesperson since June 2018.

He will remain a member of parliament where he serves in the portfolio committee on planning, monitoring and evaluation.

DA sources have claimed that Steenhuisen was busy consulting and will be ringing more changes to the party, especially to its parliamentary caucus.

Steenhuisen had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publishing.

TimesLIVE