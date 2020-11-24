Jacob Zuma's state capture appearance delays are 'spurious': De Klerk Foundation
The FW de Klerk Foundation says former president Jacob Zuma can run from the state capture inquiry but he cannot hide.
The foundation commended the latest steps taken by the inquiry's chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, to compel Zuma to face the music.
Zondo this week announced that the inquiry will lay criminal charges against Zuma for absconding from the hearings last week.
He said the inquiry would also seek direct access to the apex court seeking an order that will make make summons issued against Zuma binding and final.
Zondo last week dismissed Zuma's application for him to recuse himself as chairperson of the inquiry as it relates to hearing Zuma's testimony and that of his family members.
Zuma is going to court to review the decision.
The FW de Klerk Foundation believes Zuma is deliberately abusing the legal system to delay his appearance before the inquiry.
"In what are now widely referred to as 'Stalingrad tactics', it appears Mr Zuma plans to disrupt the state capture commission’s work by launching an endless series of spurious legal challenges and delays," the foundation said.
"However, all of this may be part of a broader - and even more critical - struggle within the ANC leadership between factions, on the one hand, that condemn corruption, and on the other, those whose positions might be seriously threatened by the kind of effective anti-corruption action we hope will ultimately emerge from the inquiry.
"In the meantime, it is reassuring that justice Zondo is evidently intent on enforcing the principles of equality before the law, independence of the judiciary, the rule of law and non-impunity, particularly in the ongoing fight against corruption."
