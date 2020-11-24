Hawks ask public to come forward with info on Bushiri's escape from SA

The Hawks have called on the public to help with information on how self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri left SA.

“Anyone with information regarding his escape is encouraged to anonymously contact law enforcement through the MySAPS app or the Crime Stop number 0800 10111,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.

“Information may also be shared directly with the Hawks through its communication officer. Information received will be treated with strict confidentiality,” she said.

The South African government has begun a process for the Bushiris to be extradited from Malawi to stand trial for alleged involvement in fraud and money laundering worth more than R100m.

Since skipping the country, the Bushiris have forfeited their Centurion mansion and a combined R400,000 in bail money.

TimesLIVE