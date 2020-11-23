METRO MATTERS | Water meter leak not attended to for months

A leaking water meter box has become the source of ongoing frustration for a Veeplaas family who claim they have received no assistance from the municipality in the two months since it started leaking.



Nozotshwandile Mabhulu, 44, said the box started leaking in September and got worse by the day. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.