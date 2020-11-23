DA puts pressure on NPA to prosecute KZN premier Sihle Zikalala over 'super spreader event'

The DA is requesting an urgent update from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on progress regarding charges the party laid against the premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Sihle Zikalala, seven months ago.

The criminal charge, laid by DA shadow minister of state security Dianne Kohler Barnard, alleged that Zikalala contravened the Disaster Management Act and the national lockdown regulations at Clairwood Hospital on Freedom Day.

“The premier contravened lockdown regulations on April 27 2020 by holding a gathering at Clairwood Hospital where he pulled personnel from their duties to listen to his speech.”

At the time, Zikalala’s office said he was at the hospital doing routine government work. However, the DA was not convinced and laid a charge on the same day.

“This does not explain the stage and sound equipment that were rented for him to make a speech nor the need to pull personnel from their highly important work to gather under the hot sun to hear him speak,” she said.