'Nothing but delaying tactics on Zuma's part': Social media reacts to Zondo recusal decision

Commission of inquiry into state capture chairperson Raymond Zondo is a hot topic on social media after he dismissed former president Jacob Zuma's application to recuse himself.

After three postponements on the ruling, Zondo announced on Thursday morning that there was no conflict on interest, as stated by the former president in his application to have Zondo step down. Zuma said that he was friends with Zondo and argued that this could lead to a conflict of interest.

Zondo disputed this during his ruling.

“In light of the fact that the applicant does not dispute most of the facts set out in paragraph 7 of my statement, I'm of the opinion that of the undisputed facts there was not the kind of relationship between myself and the applicant such as would disqualify me from chairing this commission nor is it a proper ground for me to recuse myself.”